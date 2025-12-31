Richard E. Gadzinski, 84, of Riverhead died on Dec. 27, 2025. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead, NY. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 3r, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church, with burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Mr. Gadzinski is past Chief of the Riverhead Fire Department and past chief of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. A full obituary will follow.