Richard E. Gadzinski of Riverhead died on Dec. 27, 2025. He was 84 years old.

Born Jan. 11, 1941, to Edward J. Gadzinski and Agnes (nee Hulse). He graduated early from Riverhead High School and attended St. Bonaventure University.

He was a proud veteran and a sergeant in the US Marine Corps, having been deployed and fought in Vietnam.

He married the love of his life, Phyllis (nee Skipka), on April 15, 1971; they were married for 35 years, parted only upon her passing in 2006.

Together, they purchased Anthony “PeeWee” Gadzinski’s insurance agency, Gadzinski Insurance, and relocated it to its current location in Polish Town in the 1970s. He was a man of many talents and a hard worker. He worked as a butcher for his father at Eddie’s Market on Railroad Avenue, as a technician for a computer company, a Grumman employee, a landscaper, a mail carrier for the USPS, a fire inspector for the Town of Smithtown, and wore many hats as an employee of the building department when he retired from the Town of Riverhead.

He is a 63-year member of the Reliable Hose and Engine Company #1 of the Riverhead Fire Department. He rose through the ranks to chief of department.

Knowing that the town of Riverhead needed an ambulance service, along with his brother and a few friends, they petitioned the Town of Riverhead and formed the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He was a charter member and served as their first chief.

He was an avid boater and enjoyed spending time on the Peconic Bay fishing and clamming.

Before he was a snowbird, spending his winters in Punta Gorda, Fla., he had a snowplow business. He enjoyed plowing snow. He was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand.

He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis; his parents; and his sister, Diane Sterzenbach.

He is survived by his brother Joseph (Patricia) Gadzinski; his children Kelli Naugles, Karen (Jay) Quartararo, and Kevin (Catherine); and his grandchildren, Matthew and Samuel.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 2 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m.

Military honors and a funeral service will be held at St. Isidore’s R.C. church on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Riverhead Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

