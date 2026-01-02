Lorraine Eileen Noonan of Riverhead died at Southside Hospital Dec. 30, 2025. She was 73.

Born in Huntington April 8, 1952, she was the daughter of Harold and Anna (Finn) Noonan. She married Sharon Blumstein and worked as a nursing clerk at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead.

Family say she was an animal lover who was outgoing and happy and enjoyed working at Acadia.

Ms. Noonan is survived by her spouse Sharon Blumstein and a host of extended family members.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family arrange a private cremation.