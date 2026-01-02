Gwen J. Bullock of Cutchogue, and formerly of Southold, passed away on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. She was 69 years old.

Gwen was born on Oct. 6, 1956 in Manhattan to Fran and Peter George. She was an only child. In her professional career, she worked as a desk agent at the North Fork Animal Welfare League Southold Shelter.

Predeceased by her husband Bruce; she is survived by her step-son Jeremy Bullock and in-laws Ron Bullock, Gregg Bullock, Connie Bullock and Roger Bullock.

The family has chosen to remember Gwen’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

