John T. Luce of Riverhead, passed away on Dec. 29 at the age of 78.

He was born on May 20, 1947 in Riverhead to Raymond and Sarah “Josephine” Luce.

John was known for his passion for the East End and his agricultural heritage. He took great pride in his family and community. He was an avid follower/supporter of Riverhead High School sports, especially wrestling. He retired from farming his family farm and finished his working career as a member of the Riverhead Central School District’s custodial team.

John left a lasting impression with everyone his path crossed.

He is survived by his children Keith, Sarah and Katelyn and their spouses Marta, Marc and Taylor. John was a proud and loving grandfather to Christopher, Ava, Elisabeth, Reid, Leonel, Hudson and Josephine. He was predeceased by his spouse Janet.

Family and friends will remember John for his individuality, integrity, kindness and lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

