Walter James Orlowski, 95, of Mattituck, passed away peacefully at home on New Years Eve, Dec. 31, 2025.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1930 in Mattituck to Michael Orlowski and Mary (Kurezewski) Orlowski. He was the youngest and last living of nine siblings. He was a graduate of Mattituck High School, class of 1948 and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.

He is survived by Sharon and Chad Mello of Mattituck, Sandra and Chris Cyprus of Mattituck, David and Hannah Orlowski of Albany, Ga., and John Orlowski of Summerfield, N.C.; and 10 grandchildren Demi and Amber Mello, Nicole Mahon and Lauren McCafferey, Carson and Parker Orlowski, Mikayla, Ashley, Shelby and Lindsey Orlowski, and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will take place at a later date at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck, and interment will be at the Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

