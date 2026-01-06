Bonnie A. Schroder of Jamesport died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Jan. 5, 2026. She was 77.

Born in Greenport Sept. 13, 1948, she was the daughter of Raymond and Estelle Adamiak. She graduated Mercy High School in 1966 and Stony Brook University.

Ms. Schroder married Philip Ashley and worked as executive secretary of the Suffolk County Municipal Employee Benefit Fund. Family said she was known as “Bonnie the cake lady” and make custom cakes for many in the local area.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband Philip Ashley of Jamesport; children Michael Schroder of Calverton and Renee Zuhoski of Aquebogue; and four grandchildren.

A memorial will be held in her honor Saturday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.