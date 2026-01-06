Mary E. Jones of Riverhead died at home Jan. 1, 2026. She was 92.

Born July 20, 1933, she was the daughter of Fred and Sophie (Cooper) Davis. She worked as a meat wrapper at Gristedes in Southampton and was a deacon at First Baptist Church. Family said she enjoyed puzzles, walking and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents; sister Naomi Jackson; and brothers Fred Davis Jr., Alton Davis and Eddie Davis, Ms. Jones is survived by her children Regan Jones of North Carolina and Brenda Booker of Riverhead; siblings Sarah Postelle of Southampton, Dorothy Scott of North Carolina and Diane Davis of Connecticut; grandchildren Tye Jones, Johndre Jones, Janette Jones-Mills and Daniel Jones; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family arrange private cremation.

