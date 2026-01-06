Carol Agnes Goodwin of New Bern, N.C., formerly of Riverhead, passed away Nov. 13, 2025, with her daughter, Debra (“Deb”), by her side. She was 83 years old.

She was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Port Jefferson to Stella and Frank Remiszewski, and enjoyed a 30-year career with Riverhead Savings Bank.

A devout Catholic, Ms. Goodwin served various parish ministries throughout her life, including St. Isidore and St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead and St. Paul’s in New Bern. Family said she enjoyed Polish and country music, celebrating Polish traditions and cooking, cheering for the Yankees and taking road trips to visit friends and family.

In addition to her daughter, Deb, she is survived by cousins and countless friends.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 4 at St. Paul R.C. Church in New Bern. Bennett Funeral & Cremation Care in New Bern handled arrangements.

A service in her hometown of Riverhead, her final resting place, will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations in Ms. Goodwin’s name to an Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s organization, an animal shelter or St. Isidore R.C. Church would be appreciated.