Helen Truskoski, 99, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2026.

She was born in Calverton, on Aug. 10, 1926 to the late Joseph and Maryanna Zakrzeneka Kosciuszko. Helen resided in Riverhead, for most of her life before moving to Eastport, N.Y., in 2004 to live with Marianne and Jimmy.

After moving to Eastport, Helen became a member of the Eastport Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary. She was a woman who found joy in simple, meaningful activities and kept herself busy with many creative pursuits. She loved to knit and crochet, often creating handmade items with care and patience. Gardening and yard work brought her great satisfaction. She took pride in tending to her plants and outdoor spaces. In her quieter moments, Helen enjoyed doing word searches, always keeping her mind active. She also had a strong passion for cooking, baking and canning, spending countless hours in the kitchen preparing meals and treats.

Helen, also known as babcie and mom to many, is survived by her two daughters Marianne Baker and Susan Young (Bruce); daughter-in-law: Alexandria Truskoski; grandchildren Bruce Young (Patricia), Daniel Young (Donna), Jennifer Truskoski, Pamela Przepiora (Tony); along with five great-grandchildren, nine great- great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband Edward S. Truskoski; son Edward Truskoski; son-in-law Jimmy Baker, along with four brothers and two sisters.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 11 from 3 to 8 p.m., at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901. Church service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12 at St. Isidore’s Church on Pulaski St. in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

