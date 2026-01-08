Michael L. Piro of Calverton died at home Jan. 6, 2026. He was 63.

Born in Germany Dec. 28, 1962, he was the son of Joseph and Helene (Heindel) Piro. He graduated Bellport High School, married Cynthia in 1991 and worked as a Sergeant of the New York State Police, Troop L.

He was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club and Association of Former State Troopers. Family said he enjoyed trap shooting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Piro was predeceased by his parents and wife Cynthia. He is survived by his children Melissa (Duncan) Weir of West Islip, Jennifer (Kevin) Nohejl of Aquebogue, Michael (Jacklyn) Piro of Calverton and Joseph Piro of New York City; his siblings Janet Houtenbrink, Patricia Mattouzzi, Donna Piro and Kim Piro; and four grandchildren: Jillian, Anna, Karlie and Sullivan.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 9 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

