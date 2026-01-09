Susan E. Meade of Calverton died Jan. 8, 2026, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 77 years old.

She was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Rockville Centre to John and Ellen (Bradley) Swicicki. In 1965, she graduated from Island Trees High School; she then went on to work as a clerk at the Grumman Corporation. Family said Ms. Meade loved her pets.

Predeceased by her husband, Gerard Meade, she is survived by her siblings: Kenneth Swicicki of Manorville, Keith Swicicki of Florida, Thomas Swicicki of Georgia, Joseph Swicicki of Islip Terrace and Maryellen Kostal of East Northport.

A visitation will be held for Ms. Meade Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.