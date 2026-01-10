Eloise Florence Parker was born June 14, 1935, to the late Richard and Bunnie Parker, Sr. in Calverton. She went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, at home under hospice care in Riverhead.

Eloise attended Calverton grade school and Riverhead High school.

She was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Riverhead, under the pastorage of Reverend John Joseph.

For several years, she worked in the Riverhead Central School District as a teaching assistant. In addition, she was a Sunday School teacher at The First Baptist Church for many years. She also worked as a sales associate at a store called Fotocraft in downtown Riverhead where she became an expert in the workings of SLR cameras. After her retirement from the Riverhead school system, she worked at the Riverhead Free Library for several years until her health required her to retire.

Aunt Eloise was an avid walker. People would see her walking all over Riverhead town when she was able. She loved to travel and two of her favorite pastimes were working on word search puzzles which kept her mind sharp and attending the Memory Café so that she could listen to the man with the saxophone and dance with her walker.

Predeceased by her father Richard Sr., mother Bunnie; brothers George, Richard Jr. and Charles; and sisters Mary and Elsie. Memories of her will be cherished by her nieces: Bernice Williams (Sam) of New Jersey, Sharon Woodson of Minnesota, Debra Parker of Riverhead; nephews: Richard of Mount Sinai, Charles (Lourdes) of Riverhead, Charles (Beate) of Germany; a host of great- nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and her two favorite aides, Amy and Adwoa.

