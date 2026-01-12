Walter F. Blanck of Baiting Hollow, formerly of West Islip, died Jan. 9, 2026 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 84.

Born in Sunnyside, N.Y. June 5, 1941, he was the son of Walter and Florence (Hoffbauer) Blanck. He graduated East Meadow High School in 1958 and C.W. Post. He married at St. Joseph’s Church in Babylon on Nov. 12, 1967. Mr. Blanck worked as an automotive machinist and owned Machine World of NY in Amityville.

He was a former Grand Knight of the Immaculate Conception Council #928 and a member of St. Johns Church Windcrest veterans. Family said he enjoyed football, gardening and could fix anything and everything. They said he was a motorhead.

He is survived by his wife Grace of Baiting Hollow; children Michelle Flavin of Oceanside and Jean Perello of Sag Harbor; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Tunnel to Towers foundation, T2T.org.