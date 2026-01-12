Jayne Lewis Day of Peconic passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. She was 80 years old.

Jayne was born on Dec. 11, 1945 in Charleston, W.V. to Jeanne M. (née Hambrick) and Harold C. Lewis. She was one of two children. She attended George Mason University where she attained her bachelor’s in history and her masters in history, while raising three children, an impressive accomplishment.

On March 23, 1973, in Fairfax, Va., she married the love of her life Overton Day. Together they would eventually make their home in Peconic. Prior to living in Peconic, Jayne and Overton lived in Germany from 1978 to 1980 and Falls Church, Va. from 1980 to 2012. In her professional career, Jayne worked for the US government for several different agencies in Washington D.C., Germany and Iran.

However, her real love was volunteerism. She volunteered for more organizations than can be mentioned. A few notable volunteer efforts include working in numerous capacities for The Falls Church Episcopal with their children’s programs/ministry and wedding planning. She also served as a girl scout leader, volunteered with her children’s swim team at Fort Myer Officers Club and served on the PTA at George Mason High School. For many years, she served at Miriam’s Kitchen for the Homeless Breakfast Program, and was awarded the “Sous Chef” honor. Locally, she was a member of the Southold Historical Museum, and volunteered for C.A.S.T.

Jayne is survived by her husband Overton; children Christopher Perrin of Charleston, S.C. and Sasha Day of Phoenix, Md.; grandchildren Erika Guzman, Riley Perrin, Zoey Perrin, Madison Shultz and Claire Shultz; great-grandchildren Koda Guzman, Luca Guzman and Luna Guzman; and sister Donna Lewis of Hampton, Va.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blood Cancer United in Jayne’s memory.

