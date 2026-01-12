Robert Edward “Farmer” Kosciusko, lifelong Cutchogue resident, passed away on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. He was 78 years old.

Robert was born on Feb. 25, 1947 in Greenport to Emily (née Czelatka) and Edward Kosciusko. He was one of three children. After high school, he entered the Naval Academy and served honorably with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.

On Dec. 9, 1967 at the Garden City Hotel in Garden City, N.Y., he married the love of his life Diane L. (née Jessup) Kosciusko. Together they had three children and would make their home in Cutchogue. In his professional career, Robert worked in trucking for East Coast Mines. He was also a member of the Local 282.

Robert is survived by his wife Diane; children Robert Kosciusko Jr. of Shirley, N.Y., Donna Lott of Greenport and Debbie Trzcinski (Phil) of Cutchogue; grandchildren Jessica Lott, Alex Lott, Jonathon Lott, Tiffany Jones, Marissa Sechler, Zackary Kosciusko and Courtney Trzcinski; and sister Patricia Brown of Mattituck.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services with U.S. Navy Honors will be held on Friday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery. Following the graveside services, all are welcome to attend a Celebration of Robert’s Life at his home at 870 Horseshoe Drive in Cutchogue.

