Edythe Tomkinson of Riverhead died on Nov. 1, 2025 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Russell in May 2000.

Edythe was born in Brooklyn and graduated from Skidmore College and pursued a career in editing. Included in her many positions in NYC, was a period working for Weight Watchers in their early years, where she edited both their magazine and first published cookbook.

After moving to Long Island, Edythe became a sales representative for several wine distributors in the NY and LI area, including Paumanok Vineyard in Aquebogue.

Edythe was an accomplished artist who participated in the Southampton Cultural Center Events, and was the Coordinator for the Overton Gallery at the Riverhead Public Library.

Edythe will be remembered by her many business associates, friends and family for the long and active life she shared with them. May she lovingly rest in eternal peace.

Donations in Edythe’s memory can be made to Friends of the Riverhead Library.

