William D. Rambo of Florida, formerly of Riverhead, died Nov. 28, 2025. He was 76.

Born in Greenport July 14, 1949, he was the son of Harry and Alice (Tuthill) Rambo. He graduated Riverhead High School in 1967. He was a Vietnam veteran and worked as a trucker and mechanic.

Mr. Rambo was a member of the local V.F.W. and American Legion. Family said he enjoyed NASCAR.

Predeceased by his parents and two siblings, he is survived by his wife Donna Johnson of Florida; daughter Michele Berrios of Ronkonkoma; six siblings and two grandchildren.

A memorial is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.