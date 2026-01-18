Blotter: Five arrested on alleged outstanding warrants

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Jan. 4 to Jan 10:

Sophia Wehunt of Flanders, 27, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Henry Nagorny of Riverhead, 44, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct.

Rosbin Godoy Lopez of Manorville, 33, was arrested on two counts of alleged criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Shawn Mahon of Smithtown, 29, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Kevin Cevallos-Ortiz of Riverhead, 21, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Daniel Rubio Reyes of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged obstruction of governmental operation.

George Devlin of Riverhead, 66, was arrested for allegedly driving without a license.

Oscar Muyus Boror of Riverhead, 40, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Matthew Verderosa of Coram, 29; Noah Mass of Riverhead, 27; Jasmine Brown, no address, 27; Ebony Booker of Riverhead, 35; and Tamara Aiken of Centereach, 45, were arrested on alleged outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.