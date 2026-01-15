Deborrah L. Poole, longtime Mattituck resident, passed away at home on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. She was 69 years old.

Deborrah was born on Nov. 26, 1956 in Bay Shore, N.Y. to Florence G. (née Schmitt) and Anthony J. Donato. She was one of four children. She graduated from Sachem High School. After high school, she attended Suffolk Community College where she attained her associates degree.

On June 7, 1980, in Sayville, N.Y., she married the love of her life Timothy G. Poole. Together they had one son and would make their home in Mattituck. In her professional career, she worked as a self-employed landscape designer for 25 years. She was also a member of the Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association.

Predeceased by her parents Florence and Anthony; Deborrah is survived by her loving husband Timothy; son Ryan Poole (Kelly) of Mattituck; siblings Paula (Curtis) of Nesconset, N.Y., Allan (Michele) of Kirkwood, N.Y. and Danny (Sandy) of Haw River, N.C.

The family has chosen to remember Deborrah’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

