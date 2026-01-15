Katherine Peck Macari

Aug. 24, 1932-Jan. 14, 2026

We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Katherine Macari, who died at the age of 93 at her home in Southold.

Kit, as she was always known, was married for over 60 years to her cherished husband, Joseph T. Macari, who died in 2021. She was also predeceased by her son, Edward J. Macari. Kit is survived by her three children, Anne Marie, Joseph and his wife Alexandra, and Diane and her husband Brian Medlin, her nine grandchildren Noah, Gabriella, Lukas, Joseph, Michael, Jeremy, Christian, Thomas, and Edward, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A much-loved matriarch of our extended family, Kit was known for her generosity and kindness to all who crossed her path. She and Joseph made their home open to all and gave generously to family and friends alike. She loved her nieces and nephews deeply, and will be greatly missed by all of us.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Kit’s name to the Child Center of New York, 118-35 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375.

Paid post