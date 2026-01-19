Marilyn Rae Weaver of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and formerly of Southold, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. She was 94 years old.

Marilyn was born July 11, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Tressie (Coulter) and Arthur Greishaber. She was one of two children. She was raised in Toledo and, after graduating from high school, attended the University of Toledo where she attained her bachelors degree in teaching.

On May 11, 1957, in Toledo, she married the love of her life, the Rev. Carl C. Weaver. Together, they had two children. They moved to Lake Ronkonkoma and lived there from 1966 to 1986, and then moved to Southold in 1986.

In her professional career, Marilyn worked for the Toledo School District as a teacher for five years, before becoming a full-time mother. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, where she served on the church choir. She was also a member of the local garden and Italian dinner clubs, which she enjoyed very much.

Predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Carl C. Weaver, and her brother, Karl Greishaber; Marilyn is survived by her sons, Philip Weaver (Kathleen) of Patchogue and Andrew Weaver (Jennifer) of Miller Place; her grandchildren: Philip Weaver, Dylan Weaver, Andreya Weaver, Nathaniel Weaver, William Buro, Scott Buro, Larissa Striga and Michelle Setnikar; her great-grandson, Benjamin Setnikar; her sister-in-law, Shirley Greishaber; and her nieces, Danielle and Claudine Greishaber.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place Thursday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at www.elca.org would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post