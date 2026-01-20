James Frederick Druck III “Fred”, longtime resident of Laurel, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. He was 79 years old.

Fred was born on Jan. 9, 1947 in York, Pa. to Mary Ellen (née Resh) and James Frederick Druck II. He was one of three children. After high school, he did his undergraduate at Franklin and Marshall College, and then did graduate work at College of Forestry at Syracuse.

He married the love of his life Marguerite “Molly” (née Kelbaugh) Druck in 1969 in Ponape, Micronesia. Together they had two children and would eventually make their home in Laurel. During that time he was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts. In his professional career, he worked as a salesman for Marturano Recreation in Speonk, N.Y., specializing in playground manufacturing. He was a member and elder of the Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck, and he and his wife were also very involved currently with Maureen’s Haven homeless ministry.

Fred is survived by his wife Molly; children Travis Druck (April) of Garland, Texas and Peter Druck (Amy) of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Sophie, Claire, Elliot, Kai and Ari; and sister Sharon of York, Pa.

The family has chosen to remember Fred’s life privately at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Compassion International at www.compassion.com would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

