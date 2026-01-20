John Louis Rutkoske, beloved and devoted husband of Anita Louise Rutkoske of Fort Pierce, Fla., formerly of Riverhead, passed away Jan. 17, 2026. He was 89 years old.

Born Aug. 25, 1936, in Riverhead, he grew up on the family farm in Laurel alongside his five brothers and sister. After his early years in farming, Mr. Rutkoske went on to serve his community as a bank manager in Riverhead before retiring to Florida, where he and his wife enjoyed many years of travel and time with friends and family.

Mr. John Rutkoske is survived by his wife, Anita Louise (Standley) Rutkoske; his children: Kathleen Marie Scholand (Gregory) of West Ossipee, N.H., David Lloyd Rutkoske (Janine) of Plano, Texas, and Michael John Rutkoske (Melissa) of Beacon, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren and his brother-in-law, Stephen Chip Standley (Betty) of Vero Beach, Fla.

His grandchildren include Rebecca Ellen Clarke (Lowell) of Tampa, Fla.; Jared Thomas Scholand (Julia) and their child Perry of New Hampshire; Mallory Rutkoske of Salt Lake City, Utah; Paige Martin (Shay) of Easton, Md.; Addisen Muck (Maximillion) and their child Stacy of Glen Burnie, Md.; Michael John Rutkoske Jr. of Beacon; Tristan Lloyd Rutkoske of Plano; and Taylor Marie Rutkoske of Plano.

Mr. Rutkoske was first and foremost a father who loved his children, exposing them to fishing, camping and hunting on multiple trips in the Northeast. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren as they progressed through their education, graduating from numerous prestigious universities, with many attaining advanced degrees. After moving to Florida, he became an enthusiastic golfer, proudly celebrating his wife Anita’s hole-in-one. He spent the last 26 years in Florida, loving life and traveling the world with his partner in this life, Anita.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Mr. Rutkoske will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of the outdoors and the warmth he brought to all who knew him.

Arrangements by Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory in Vero Beach. A guestbook is available at strunkfuneralhome.com.

