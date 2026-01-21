Nov. 3, 1940-Jan. 16, 2026

Edward Norman Bracht, age 85, passed away on Jan. 16, 2026. Edward was born to Veronica and Edward Bracht in the Bronx. He grew up with his sister, Barbara, and younger brother, Kenneth, in Yonkers on the same block as many of his aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy along with his best friend Pete. He was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola Florida where he worked as a fireman. He was then assigned to the U.S.S. Roosevelt where he traveled through the Mediterranean visiting Italy, France, Spain, Monaco and Iraq.

After the Navy, Edward worked as an accountant for the New York Central Railroad before joining the New York Police Department. He had many interesting stories from his time undercover in the vice unit in the 1970s and was eventually made a detective. Edward retired from the NYPD after 20 years on the force.

In the early 1980s, he worked as an Investigator for the New York Racing Association, which allowed his family to enjoy many summers camping in Saratoga. In 1985, he was named assistant director for public safety at Hofstra University and eventually became the director.

He was quite a presence on campus and was well known for giving a job to any student in need.

Edward opened his home every Thanksgiving to any international student who did not go home for the holiday. Students from Sri Lanka, Iraq and Iran could be found around the table sharing in his family’s traditions.

Ed loved riding a bike and would often ride 20 miles a day. He enjoyed participating in mini-triathlons and multi-day bike tours, especially the tour on the Erie Canal. His other passions were boating and fishing. He taught all of his children to fish along the locks in Hampton Bays on Saturday mornings. He also loved being able to walk out to his boat from his dock and take family and friends for rides around Shinnecock Bay.

Ed was a devoted father to his three children Patti, Eddie and Kevin. In 1978, he co-founded the Village of the Branch Soccer Club, which still exists today. Besides running the league, he often coached his children’s teams. He was president of the PTA for the local elementary school and could always be found on a school field trip.

Edward leaves behind his beloved wife Patricia, his children: Patti of Windham, Maine, Edward and Nancy of Holbrook, N.Y. and Kevin and Donna of East Meadow, N.Y. He adored his six grandchildren: Garrett, Sydney, Viv, Elizabeth, Christopher, Ryan and Rhiannan.

Edward was a devoted Catholic who attended daily mass and could be found each afternoon praying the rosary at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island. He venerated Mary, the Mother of God, and mothers played an important role in his life. He often spoke of his grandmother Nana Bracht, Marguerite, who raised him, his mother, Veronica, who died during his childbirth, and his mother-in-law Gladys. It gives his family great peace to know these amazing women were waiting to welcome him upon his passing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edward’s name may be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island, whose purpose is to be a wellspring of blessing and renewal for all who visit.

