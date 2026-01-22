John B. Johnson of Mastic Beach, formerly of Riverhead, passed away Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. He was 60 years old.

Born in Copiague on June 13, 1965, to John and Ethel (Norman) Johnson, he graduated from Copiague High School and SUNY Cobleskill. He worked as a route salesmen of Drake’s Bakery and was the owner of EJ Construction. In 1988 at the First Baptist Church of Riverhead, he married Tressa Miles.

Mr. Johnson was also part of Bakeries Union Local 550 and also served the community as a Lynvet football coach for PAL. Family said he enjoyed fishing, coaching football and watching “Master Chef,” as well as being the “life of the party.”

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tressa Johnson of Mastic Beach; his children: John B. Johnson Jr. of Mastic Beach, Barry Scott of Farmingdale, Jarel Johnson of Mastic Beach, Tianna Johnson of Mastic Beach and Jayden John of Mastic Beach; his siblings: Brendan Norman, Deborah Johnson, Sharon Johnson, Adrienne Smith, Tara Smith and Mark Smith; as well as by three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, followed by a funeral service also at the church. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to GoFundMe by searching “The Family of Tressa Johnson.”

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.