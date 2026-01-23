Hedi Dzuik, 90, passed peacefully in Dover, De., on Jan. 20, 2026. She lived in Dover and was formerly of Flanders.

Hedi was known for her deep devotion to her late husband, Edward Dzuik; her family; and her friends, as well as for her sharp sense of humor and youthful spirit. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held at McLaughlin-Hepper Funeral Home in Riverhead on Friday, Jan. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. A mass will be held at Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead on at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Polish American Congress Charitable Foundation.

