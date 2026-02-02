Marie Anna Madigan of Riverhead passed away Feb. 2, 2026, at the Kanas Center – East End Hospice. She was 78.

The daughter of Geraldine T. (McDonnell) and Harold J. Schaefer, she was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Southampton and graduated from Riverhead High School. She married Robert W. Madigan, who predeceased her in 2017.

Ms. Madigan was a 45-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a 30-year member of Women of the Moose and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. But her greatest joy was being a grandmother. Family said she “poured her whole heart” into her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Paige Lennon, and great-grandson, Bradley Jones. Ms. Madigan is survived by two daughters, Ann Marie (John) Lennon of Flanders and Penelope Hensley of South Carolina; two sons, Edward Wegley of Riverhead and Thomas Wegley of Middle Island; her siblings, Kathleen Schaefer of Selden and Kevin Schaefer of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will take place Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations to Kanas Center – East End Hospice would be appreciated.

