Herbert Arthur Young of Cutchogue passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. He was 96 years old. Herb was a petroleum geologist, known for his warm sense of humor, love of the St. Louis Cardinals. and passion for exploring the world.

Herb was born March 5,1929, in Great Neck, N.Y., to Julia (Handschin) and Frederick W. Young. He grew up in Great Neck and graduated from Great Neck High School in 1947. He attended the University of Idaho on an NROTC scholarship, graduating in 1951with a B.A. in geology, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War.

Following his service, Herb began his career in oil exploration around the world. His first stop was Peru, a job with Texpet, where he had an unforgettable adventure surveying the upper Amazon Basin. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Susan Ffoulkes-Jones, in an oil field camp in Roblecito, Venezuela. Susan and Herb were married in Caracas, Venezuela, in September 1957 and over the next six years welcomed three children.

They left Venezuela in 1964, when Herb joined Sun Oil Company. After stints in Corpus Christi and Philadelphia, Herb was transferred in 1972 to Singapore, where he spent seven years, first with Sun Oil and later with Union Texas Petroleum. For years, Herb believed there was oil in the lower Sindh province of Pakistan, and in the late 1970s he convinced Union Texas to give it a shot. He established a new office in Karachi and oversaw the drilling of the wells, successfully finding oil in the early 1980s. In recognition of his efforts, Pakistan’s President Zia awarded him the “Star of Pakistan,” the country’s highest civilian award. He continued to spend his career looking for oil and managed the Union Texas offices in Jakarta, Indonesia, and London, England.

Upon his retirement in 1992, Herb and Susan built their dream home on Peconic Bay in Cutchogue, where Herb’s family had spent summers since the 1920s. Herb and Susan continued to travel in retirement, regularly visiting Arizona, Barbados and the U.K., and enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Herb is survived by his children, Roger (Linda), Brian (Carol) and Kathryn (Jeff); grandchildren Bradley (Olivia), Steven (Ally), Caroline and Matt (Makena); and great-grandchildren Owen, Elizabeth, Madelyn, Warren and Colin.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post