Nov. 12, 1927 – Feb. 3, 2026

George A. Lehmkuhl, age 98, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Hunterdon Care Center in Raritan Township, N.J. Born in Riverhead, as the son of the late George and Florence (née Smith) Lehmkuhl, he resided in Riverhead before settling in Flemington, N.J. in 1976.

George honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant from 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War. He met Virginia, his future wife, while they were both stationed at Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyo. They shared 56 years of marriage before her passing.

George’s career with the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) spanned from his high school graduation in 1945 to his retirement in 1989. During his career in radio communications George’s focus ranged from Morse code through computer technology. Throughout his time at RCA, he procured patents and was involved in radio communications for the Apollo 8 Mission.

George was an enthusiastic amateur radio operator (W2RIJ) with a vast network of contacts around the globe. He was a remarkable craftsman and furniture maker, whose attention to detail and visionary ideas enabled him to create pieces that will endure for generations. In addition to his craftsmanship, George took pleasure in working outdoors, and after a long day’s labor, he would savor a cold can of Budweiser. He enjoyed traveling and made several journeys across the country to visit National Parks and Monuments. As a passionate reader, he not only had vast knowledge of the World Wars but he also read the encyclopedia from cover to cover simply for enjoyment.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (née Van Dusen) Lehmkuhl.

George is survived by his two loving daughters, Kim and her husband Christopher Hutson of Whitehouse Station, N.J. and Lori Lehmkuhl and her husband James Moran of Troy, N.Y. He will be deeply missed by his cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Lindsey Hutson and Austin, Collin, and Kendall Wilson.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Whitehouse Rescue Squad. 269 Main Street Whitehouse Station, N.J. 08889.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 724 US Highway 202, PO Box 431, Three Bridges, N.J. 08887. At the request of George's family, services are private.