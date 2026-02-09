James Michael Nunemaker, longtime Southold resident, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. He was 76 years old.

Jim was born on Feb. 5, 1950 in Brooklyn, to Edna M. (née Roeper) and William T. Nunemaker. He was one of six children. He graduated from Bethpage High School with the Class of 1969.

On Oct. 13, 1973, in Melville, N.Y., he married the love of his life Norma F. (née Errico) Nunemaker. Together they had two children and would make their home in Southold.

In his professional career, Jim worked as a postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years. After retirement, he became a school bus driver for Sunrise Coach Company in Greenport.

Jim is survived by his wife Norma; children Justin Nunemaker (Eric) of Mattituck and Amanda Nunemaker (Justin Gembitsky) of Middle Island, N.Y.; and sisters Barbara Bové of Fort Myers, Fla., Carolyn Nunemaker of Halcottsville, N.Y., Deborah McIntosh of Seaford, N.Y., Maryann McSweeney of West Islip, N.Y. and Karen Keller of Charlotte, N.C.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

