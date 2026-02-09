David Wayne Newman of Southold passed away on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. He was 54 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post