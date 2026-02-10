John H. Kratoville (Jack) of Riverhead died Feb. 6, 2026, surrounded by family and friends. He was 93 years old.

He was born Jan. 21, 1933 at Greenport Hospital, to Dorothy (Howell) and Harry Kratoville. A 1950 graduate of Riverhead High School, he served in the Army during the Korean War before returning home to take over the family business.

Kratoville’s was a well-known Riverhead eatery. He expanded the store from a small grocery one-counter luncheonette to one of the most popular gathering places in Riverhead. To this day, people still remember what they ordered for breakfast, lunch, or take-out.

In the community, Jack was active in the Moose and AHRC.

He was predeceased by his wife (and eternal dancing partner) Louise and daughter Kathy; survived by his sister, Virginia “Ginny” Taylor; sons Jack Jr. (Tanya Poole) of Flanders and Russell Sr. (Tiffany Scarlato) of Sag Harbor; grandchildren Russell Jr. (Anna), Jayson, Kyle, Alycia Wright (Cole), Jacqueline and Riley Conley; and great-grandchildren Russell III, Stella, Breland Wright, Emmett, Millie and Dunne Wright.

In his retirement, Jack and Louise traveled to Europe and were frequent visitors to The Villages in Florida. He was an avid golfer who also took up wood-working, knitting and always making special seasonal cookies, fudge and gingerbread houses.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Services will be held Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at Old Steeple Church in Aquebogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Steeple Church, PO Box 154, Aquebogue, NY 11931.

Paid post