Rose Marie Savona, of Shoreham, and formerly of Cutchogue, died Feb. 16, 2026. She was 89 years old.

Born May 17, 1936 in Babylon, N.Y., she was the daughter of Alfons and Marie Schuster Stehle. She attended Seton Hall High School and later the New York Foundling Hospital Nursing Program. On May 25, 1957, she married John L. Savona in Babylon, N.Y. In 1958, they established Sav-On Printing Inc. in Mount Sinai, N.Y., building and operating the family business together for six decades. Mrs. Savona remained active in the company until her retirement in 2018.

She is survived by five children: John Savona (Patricia) of Middle Island, N.Y., Ann Burgin (Lawrence) of Delhi, N.Y., Patricia Clark (Wayne) of Mukilteo, Wash., Joseph Savona (Corrine) of Shoreham, N.Y., and Theresa Knepshield (Kevin) of King George, Va. She is also survived by her sister Anna, (Sister Rose Annina) of Amityville, N.Y. She is predeceased by her late husband, John L. Savona and brother, Francis Stehle. Mrs. Savona is survived by 10 grandchildren: Matthew, Jacob, John, Mark, Christa, David, Abigail, Kyle, Tyler and Kaiden and two great-grandchildren, Annika and Aianna.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue; Officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek and Deacon Douglas Moran. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Depot Lane, Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, Peconic Bay Medical Center or Ostrabrama R.C. Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post