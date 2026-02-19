Gerard Nightingale “Jerry” of Riverhead died at East End Hospice Feb. 18, 2026. He was 82.

Born in Bristol, Conn. Aug. 12, 1943, he was the son of Gustave and Mary (Nadeau) Nightingale. Mr. Nightingale was educated in Bristol, Conn. and served in the US Navy form 1960 to 1966. He married Sandra Koliski in 1964 and worked as a corrections officer in Riverhead.

Family said he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, skiing, cars and playing cards.

Mr. Nightingale was predeceased by his siblings Laurie Nightingale, Robert Nightingale, Richard Nightingale, Arthur Nightingale and Elaine Ammerman and is survived by his wife Sandra Nightingale; children Deborah Fischer (Paul), Michelle Woolley (Michael) and April Campanelli; grandchildren Paul Jr., Alexandria, Kacie, Madison, Kristen and Michael Jr.; great-grandchildren Sophia, Rylee, Lydia, Andrew and Mayve; and siblings Beatrice, Holly, Sharon, Janice, Harold and Billy.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

