John W. Karpinski

John Walter Karpinski of Riverhead died suddenly on Feb. 23, 2026, at his home. He was 72 years old.

He was born June 4, 1953, to Joseph and Tessie (Doroski) Karpinski in Riverhead. He attended Mercy High School, graduating in 1971.

John spent his entire life in Riverhead and was a parishioner of St. Isidore R.C. Church.

At a young age, he started working on the family potato farm and continued working full time with his father after his schooling. Upon his father’s retirement, he became the owner of Karpinski Farms until his retirement from farming. But John did not stay retired for long; he started working for DeLea Sod Farms in 2019.

In his spare time, he enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles and building layouts for his model trains.

Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Tessie, he is survived by his sister, Beatrice Gallo (Fred); his nephews, Fred Gallo III (Loretta) and David Gallo (Catherine); and beloved great nephews, great niece and cousins.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church, with burial to follow at St. Isidore R.C. Cemetery.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church.

Paid post