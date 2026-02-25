Barbara M. Meyer

Barbara M. (Holmes) Meyer passed away peacefully Feb. 12, 2026, in Westhampton. She was 87 years old.

Born Nov. 27, 1938, in Hempstead, she attended Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, where her Catholic faith took deep root and remained a guiding force throughout her life. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching from SUNY Oswego.

Barbara devoted her professional life to education as an elementary school teacher in the Hicksville School District, where she was a mentor and a positive role model to generations of young students.

Barbara was a long-time resident of Hicksville and Mattituck, where she and her husband, Bernie, raised their children and became active members of these communities, forming lifelong friendships. After 1990, they retired and moved permanently to Mattituck and later Jamesport, where they embraced the beauty and spirit of the North Fork community.

Barbara was the devoted wife of Bernard W. Meyer, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2022. Though he preceded her in death, Bernie’s memory remained central to her life.

Together, they built a family grounded in faith, tradition and unwavering support. Barbara is survived by her three sons: Kevin (Laura), Michael (Carrie) and Matthew (Victoria); her seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She loved cheering on her sons at various sporting events, especially lacrosse and sailing. In later years, she delighted in watching all of her grandchildren’s games, treasuring every moment on the sidelines.

Her life was also enriched with active community involvement. She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck as well as St. Ignatius Loyola in Hicksville. She was also a 50-year member of North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue and longtime member of the Mattituck Yacht Club.

Barbara is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Alice Skupinsky of Hicksville and was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Ann Abshire of East Meadow.

Those who knew Barbara remember her as loving, caring, organized and remarkably strong. She was a leader within her family, a mentor to many and a positive role model to all who crossed her path.

Her legacy lives in the family she nurtured, the students she inspired, the friendships she cultivated and the faith she embodied. May she rest in eternal peace.

Funeral services will be held privately.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

