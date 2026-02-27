Female-forward jazz at Jamesport Meeting House

Iris Ornig, director of East End Jazz, has organized the Voices of a Vision show celebrating Women’s History Month at Jamesport Meeting House. (Photo Credit: Iris Ornig courtesy.)

What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than experiencing the art of five talented female musicians?

On March 7 at 7:30 p.m., East End Jazz will put on Voices of Vision — a show highlighting compositions from female musicians of the past and today, played by five New York-based artists — at Jamesport Meeting House.

Iris Ornig, director of East End Jazz and bassist, will lead the group and perform a composition of her own, as each performer is bringing one piece of their personal work to showcase.

“It will be a fantastic show and very powerful,” says Ornig.

Last year, Ornig hosted a similar show with vocalists Vanessa Trouble and Olivia Foschi in celebration of Women’s History Month.

For Voices of Vision, she aimed to have more of an instrumental focus, continuing to honor Billie Holiday and Lil Hardin Armstrong as they did last year, but other musicians like Alice Coltrane and Carla Bley as well, in large and small group arrangements.

