Kathleen Marie Harrison Trent

Mrs. Kathleen M. Harrison Trent, 63, of Riverhead, died Feb. 11, 2026.

Born at Greenport Hospital, she was the daughter of Robert and Judy (Staib) Harrison. Kathleen attended Riverhead Central School District. She had a wide range of jobs throughout her lifetime. She was a Head Start Teacher; she worked at Famous FootWear; was an in-home caretaker for the elderly; and also worked at the Riverhead Raceway, where everyone knew her in her bright yellow Riverhead Raceway security shirt/sweat shirt.

But she was much more than just her careers. Her kindness touched everyone’s heart and soul that she met. Kathy was a loving mother and a true friend to many, always ready to help others in need. She loved going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and cheering on every single player as if they was her own grandchildren, because that’s the type of person she was. We are all part of the same team.

Survivors include her daughter Danielle Donofrio Trent; son Robert Trent; two brothers Bob Harrison and Ron Harrison; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors for a memorial Saturday, March 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

