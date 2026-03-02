Nathan T. Corwin III, age 61, of Riverhead passed away Feb. 25, 2026.

Born on June 27, 1964, he was the son of Nathan Jr. and Leslie (Bergen) Corwin. Nathan was a lifelong resident of Riverhead and took great pride in his community.

He was a graduate of Plattsburgh College, class of 1987, and worked for many years as a dedicated surveyor, owning Nathan T. Corwin Land Surveyors in Jamesport. Nathan was also a proud member of the 3rd New York Regiment Revolutionary War reenactment group. He ha a deep love for surveying, sailing and devoted much of his time to helping others in recovery, offering support and guidance to those in need.

Nathan shared 35 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Elisa Corwin. Together they built a life centered around family.

He will be remembered by his daughters, Alar Paul and Ardis Corwin; his son-in-law, Steven Paul and his grandson, Nathan J. Paul, as well as his brother Brian Corwin, sister Melissa Silverman, their spouses and families and all extended family.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church with burial following at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for hallockville.org.

Paid post