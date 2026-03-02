Screenshot

Sept. 24, 1931 – Feb. 26, 2026

Dorothy Ann O’Haire (née Groenert) lived her life with strength, unwavering conviction, and a heart devoted to her family.

Born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Middle Village, Queens, Dorothy grew up in a close-knit neighborhood that shaped her lifelong sense of loyalty and community. A proud graduate of The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, Queens, she carried with her the values of faith, discipline, and service that would guide her throughout her 94 remarkable years.

On Oct. 31, 1953, she married the love of her life, William E. O’Haire, at St. Margaret’s Church — the same church where she received all of her sacraments and where her faith was deeply rooted. Their marriage was one of partnership and shared purpose until Bill’s passing in April 1992. Together they built a home filled with children, love, laughter, and steadfast devotion.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Bill; her parents Wilma and Henry Groenert; and her brothers Robert and Henry. She is survived by her four children: William and his wife Cynthia; Lorraine and her husband Bill; Thomas and his wife Mary Ellen; and Doreen and her husband Mark.

Her greatest joy came in being “GMA.” She adored her eight grandchildren: William (Kim), Derek (Elizabeth), Eric, Kelsey (Jeff), Mary Elizabeth (Chris), Kathryn Lynn (Matthew), Andrew, and Mark, and she treasured every milestone, celebration, and ordinary moment in between. Her six great-grandchildren brought her immeasurable pride and delight, and she anticipated welcoming another great-grandchild in the months ahead.

Dorothy’s life unfolded across communities she helped shape and protect. From her early years in Middle Village to Floral Park, from East Hanover to Little Falls, and always anchored by summers in Reeves Beach on Long Island’s North Shore, she created homes that became gathering places for generations. Reeves Beach, especially, was more than a summer retreat — it was the backdrop of countless family memories and laughter that echoed through the years. In her later life, returning there brought her full circle, closer to her children and to the place she loved most.

Dorothy was never one to stand by quietly when something needed to be done. In the early ‘80s, she led her Reeves Park community to secure safe town water, replacing contaminated wells. In East Hanover, she organized efforts to halt development on the contaminated Sharkey’s Landfill Superfund site. In Little Falls, she again stood at the forefront of community advocacy, helping preserve floodplain land that would become the Peckman Preserve. For years, she served as Secretary of the Tri-Town Flood Board, tirelessly advocating for the cleanup of the Peckman and Passaic Rivers. Her dedication earned her numerous recognitions, including honors during Women’s History Month in 2003 by US Congressman William Pascrell, the Smart Growth Planning Award in 2006 for the Peckman Preserve, and the distinction of Outstanding Local Floodplain Management Official in 2010.

Yet if you asked Dorothy what mattered most, none of those titles would compare to her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy is not only preserved land and clean water — it is summer gatherings, christenings, communions, graduations, school and sporting events, and a love that never wavered. She taught her children to stand up for what is right, protect what you love, stay rooted in faith, and always put family first.

Dorothy leaves behind a family strengthened by her courage, shaped by her values, and forever grateful for her steady presence. Her life was not simply long — it was full. Along with her children, grandchildren, and great children, she leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at on Saturday, March 7 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 66-05 79th Pl, Middle Village, NY 11379 where her faith journey began 94 years ago. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved Bill immediately following at St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Dorothy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. May she rest in eternal peace, reunited with those who went before her, and forever held in the hearts of those who loved her.

Paid post