Anita Lucille Fagan of Southold passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 1, 2026. She was 82 years old.

Anita was born on Oct. 30, 1943 in Queens, to Emma and William C. Perrella. She had been a pharmacy clerk, but her true passions were artistry and her family.

She is survived by her children Arthur Schoedel (Claire) of Southold, Jeanette Cooper (her late husband Jason Cooper) of New Suffolk and Chris Schoedel (Dawn) of Minot, N.D.; her grandchildren Joseph Schoedel of West Islip, NY, Rebecca Schoedel of N.C., Emily Schoedel of N.D., Thomas M. Cooper, Robert M. Cooper and Anna G. Cooper all of New Suffolk; and her brother Patrick Perrella of Southold. She was predeceased by her sister Florence Perrella.

Graveside services will be held privately at Calverton National Cemetery, officiated by Deacon Doug Moran.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

