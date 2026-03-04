Herbert Hoover Smith, born on Oct. 7, 1936, in Cartersville, Va., passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2026, in Southampton. He was a remarkable man whose life was defined by his dedication to service, community, and family.

A devoted son, uncle, brother, brother-in-law and friend, Herbert inspired those around him with his kindness, work ethic, and generosity, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to uplift and inspire. His family and friends are grateful for the memories they shared with him; his impact will be felt for years to come.

Herbert honorably served in the United States Air Force, where his commitment to duty and country shaped his character and instilled in him a strong sense of responsibility and pride for his nation. He retired after a 30-year tenure as an Aviation Mechanic with Northrop Grumman. This military service left a lasting impact on those around him, exemplifying values of discipline and honor.

A visitation will be held in his memory on March 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, located at 406 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901. Friends and family are invited to come together to celebrate Herbert’s life, sharing stories and memories that reflect the warmth of his spirit.

Herbert leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed, yet fondly remembered in the hearts of those he touched throughout his remarkable journey.

