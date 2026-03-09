Dorothy F. Dinnigan of Riverhead, formerly of St. James, died at home March 5, 2026. She was 90.

Born in Brooklyn May 13, 1935, she was the daughter of Edward and Grace (Smith) Callahan. She graduated St. Joseph’s High School in Brooklyn in 1953 and married Joseph Dinnigan in Sheepshead Bay on Sept. 17, 1955. Ms. Dinnigan was an artist interested in drawing, painting and sculpture and business owner.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brother Edward Callahan, Ms. Dinnigan is survived by her children Timothy of Medford, Diane of Riverhead, Kathleen of Riverhead, Jack of Pennsylvania, Robert of St. James and Dorothy of St. James; sister Grace Hurley of Port Jefferson; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

