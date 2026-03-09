Salvatore Virgadaula of Riverhead, formerly of Brooklyn, died March 9, 2026. He was 88.

Born in Williamsburg, May 22, 1937, he was the son of Giacomo and Angelina Virgadaula. He graduated high school in 1955 and joined the U.S. Army. Mr. Virgadaula married Agnes Blasi in 1965 and worked as a NYC Transit Authority bus driver.

Family say he enjoyed traveling, collecting baseball cards and stamps and he was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan.

Predceased by his sister Mary Grassi, he is survived by his wife Agnes; children Joan Pignataro (Anthony), Salvatore Virgadaula (Nicole); and four grandchildren: Nicole, Dominic, Antonella and Lucia.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

