Thomas William Condzella passed away March 10, 2026. He leaves behind his loving sons, Joseph and Thomas, who were the light of his life. His beloved parents, John and Virginia; his brother, John; and his sister, Kathryn. He also leaves Jodi, the mother of his children behind; along with his cherished uncles, aunts, cousins, nephew John, and his many friends.

Tom loved the freedom of the water and was a lifeguard, a skilled boater and a fisherman. He was a true gentleman with a kind and loving heart. Tom was always the consummate professional during his police career at Riverhead Police Department and Ithaca Police Department.

As the president of IPBA, Tom worked diligently and tirelessly to obtain a contract for his police colleagues. His gifted speaking, writing and communication skills helped him achieve this. Tom’s father was looking forward to him helping at the farm this season.

But God had other plans. He saw the unbearable pain and suffering that Tom was going through and decided to call him home where he would finally have the peace that he was praying for.

We will all always love you with all our hearts!

“Fear not for I am with you; be not anxious, for I am your God, I will strengthen you.” — Isaiah 41:10

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River. A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 16, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home.

