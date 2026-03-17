David Seth Parker Truglia, age 40, passed away on Feb. 22, 2026.

He is survived by his devoted mother Ileen Parker Truglia, his father Dunewood Truglia, and his sister Sarah Johnson.

Born on Nov. 20, 1985 in Prince William County, Va., David spent his earliest years in Manhattan where he attended an International Preschool near the United Nations. It was there that David started to have a fascination with languages and history.

Later, his family settled in Cutchogue, N.Y. It was at Mattituck High School where David found discipline and inspiration in the ROTC program under the guidance of Major Grigonis. He then completed his final years of high school at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia where his patriotism deepened. After graduation, he chose to serve his country by joining the United States Marine Corps.

As a Marine he distinguished himself through hard work in Norway, Africa and finally deploying primarily to Iraq. David taught himself Arabic, Spanish, Italian, and Wolof (an African language), where he received a Certificate of Commendation from the Marine Corps. Language for David was more than words: it was connection.

To those who knew him well, David was the kindest person who cared deeply about the smallest details. He had musical gifts with both piano and guitar, which brought joy to his friends, church community and family.

His close friend Sara Raynor, remembered him as both fierce and gentle, a man who tried to do the right thing.

David’s life has not been extinguished. It lives in every story about him. He was deeply loved and that love does not end. His absence is vast, but so is the love he left behind.

Semper Fidelis.

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