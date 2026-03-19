North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: March 19, 2026

House of the Week:

Near bay beaches, a marina and local wineries, this five-bedroom home (pictured above) in the Fleets Neck community features a “cozy” fireplace, a first-floor primary suite and a “spacious” layout perfect for hosting.

Location: Cutchogue

Price: $1,095,000

Broker: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Cutchogue, 631-734-5439

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 9, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

William R. Garbarino (Referee) & Mercy Rich (Defendant) to Hector Real Estate LLC, 242 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-96.001) (R) $655,500

Calverton (11933)

TJ Enterprises LLC to 645 Grumman Blvd LLC, 645 Grumman Blvd (600-141-2-2.001) (C) $750,000

East Marion (11939)

Mohammed & Francisca Sherif to Robert & Jill Walsh, 12115 Main Road (1000-31-5-3) (R) $750,000

Greenport (11944)

Round Corner Partners LLC to Bay Avenue Ventures LLC, 205 Bay Avenue (1001-4-10-6) (C) $1,675,000

Mattituck (11952)

Chatin LLC to Lewis Wyman, 250 Naugles Drive (1000-99-5-2) (R) $1,710,000

Piotr Uklanski & Alison Uklanska to Camilla Rothenberg & Joseph Ostwald, 55 Knollwood Lane (1000-107-6-12) (R) $1,600,000

Rachel Kovar to Alison Jackson, 1295 Sigsbee Road (1000-144-2-5) (R) $830,000

Orient (11957)

Edwin Constant to Gordy Rogers & Jeanne Goodman, 200 Village Lane (1000-18-5-7) (R) $850,000

Riverhead (11901)

Anthony Meras to 4 East Main Street DLS LLC, 4 East Main Street (600-128-6-52.001) (C) $840,000

Lodgeport LLC to Julian & David Bonilla & Ever Bonilla-Reyes, 137 Merritts Pond Road (600-107-1-24.002) (R) $675,000

Demacos Family Trust to Mark & Mindy Burman, 2604 Amen Corner (600-64.01-1-52.001) (R) $485,000

Southold (11971)

Spyro & Margarita Avdoulos to Jose Urrutia, 54985 County Road 48 (1000-44-1-5) (R) $2,700,000

Roseann Prussen to Lauren Greco, 3520 Old North Road (1000-55-2-25.001) (R) $1,307,000

Emaline Karam to Jaclyn Costantino & Andrea Charron, 175 Soundview Avenue Extension (1000-50-2-4) (R) $1,225,000

Brendan & Allison Galligan to Raymond Gosselin & Nancy Arnold, 600 Parkway (1000-70-10-40) (R) $910,000

Deborah Lehrer to Vincent & Camille Travagliato, 2955 Hyatt Road (1000-54-1-11) (R) $850,000

Paula Lawson to Tara Dolan, 570 North Bayview Road (1000-70-13-16) (R) $690,000

Estate of Robert Grattan to Paul & Julie Allen, 875 Oak Avenue (1000-77-1-13) (R) $535,000

Wading River (11792)

Sunset Residence LLC to Russell & Theresa Stein & Patricia LoPresti, 181 Sunset Blvd (600-31-1-2.001) (R) $740,000

Adrienne Sheehan to Santos Cruz & Jeimy Morales, 67 Fairway Drive (600-57-3-6) (R) $680,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)