It is with a breaking heart that we announce the passing of Dragica Nicovic of Mattituck, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend, who passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2026 at the age of 76.

Dragica was born on July 17, 1949, in Imotski, Croatia. A woman of incredible strength and resilience, she left her homeland at just 18 years old, escaping communist Yugoslavia. She lived in Italy as a refugee before bravely immigrating alone to New York City.

At the age of 20, she met her husband, Anthony, the love of her life, and together they began building their life. She worked tirelessly throughout the years that followed, taking on many jobs—from garment shops, to managing buildings as a super, and later as a retail associate at Barneys New York. She was always mindful of every penny and believed deeply that hard work and saving were the foundation for building a better life. In time, she created the home she had always dreamed of—a home she built, designed, and filled with love.

Dragica was a true workhorse with boundless energy, a woman of deep love and unwavering strength. She gave everything to her children, her family, and anyone in need. Her home was her pride and joy—warm, welcoming, and full of life. Her green thumb brought beauty to every corner, with gardens that bloomed year after year.

She was also incredibly talented, known for her cooking—especially her lasagna and spinach pie—and for her beautiful needlepoint and crochet work, creating intricate blankets and pieces full of color and care.

She spoke honestly, never held back, and carried an inner strength that carried her through all of life’s challenges.

Dragica will be deeply missed by her husband, Anthony; her daughter, Melissa; and her grandchildren Novak, Konstantin, and Milena, along with many extended family members and friends.

We love you and will miss you dearly. Until we meet again, rest in peace, our beloved Dragica.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 21 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue. All are welcome.

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