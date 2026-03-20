Richard (Dick) Gibbs
Richard (Dick) Gibbs of Cutchogue passed away quietly in his sleep surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at age 91. Captain Gibbs, as many people knew him, lived a full life. Born and raised on Main Street in Greenport, he spent his life on the North Fork, except for a three-year period when he served in the Marines.
Employed for 45 years on the Plum Island Ferry, Dick started as a deckhand and worked his way up to captain. In 1956, he met his wife Carole at the roller rink showing off his moves — and boy did he have moves! They were married for 17 years and raised three children: Rick, Dawn and Kim. He then met Anita Fiore and expanded his family to include her girls: Cheryl and Danielle.
He was a proud grandfather to Caroline, Carley, Zach, Breana, Luke, Kaitlyn, Skylar and Macy. He was also a great-grandfather to Carson.
Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion in Greenport (Burton Potter Post 185). Donations can be made on their website or by mail: P.O. Box 125, Greenport, NY 11944.
Visitation and a brief service will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Sunday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.
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